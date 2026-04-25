Cyberabad police seize drugs worth Rs 2.29 crore in 3 months, ganja tops cases

Hyderabad: In the first three months of 2026, the Cyberabad enforcement teams registered a total of 91 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, arrested 209 people and seized drugs worth over Rs 2.29 crore.

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Most cases, between January 1 and March 31, were related to ganja seizures, with 62 cases resulting in 333.159 kg of drugs seized and 126 people arrested.

This was followed by nine MDMA cases resulting in 105.144 gram of drug seizure and 28 arrests.

Around 4.3 litres of hashish oil were seized in eight cases, and 26 accused were arrested. A detailed breakdown of the seizures is as follows: