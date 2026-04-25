Cyberabad police seize drugs worth Rs 2.29 crore in 3 months, ganja tops cases

Most of the cases were related to ganja seizures, with 62 cases resulting in 333.159 kg of drugs seized and 126 people arrested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th April 2026 6:57 pm IST
Police officials and officers display confiscated drugs on a table during a press conference.
Cyberabad police seizes drugs worth Rs 2.29 crore in three months

Hyderabad: In the first three months of 2026, the Cyberabad enforcement teams registered a total of 91 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, arrested 209 people and seized drugs worth over Rs 2.29 crore.

Most cases, between January 1 and March 31, were related to ganja seizures, with 62 cases resulting in 333.159 kg of drugs seized and 126 people arrested.

This was followed by nine MDMA cases resulting in 105.144 gram of drug seizure and 28 arrests.

Subhan Bakery

Around 4.3 litres of hashish oil were seized in eight cases, and 26 accused were arrested. A detailed breakdown of the seizures is as follows:

S.No.Type of DrugNo. of CasesQuantity SeizedTotal Worth (Rs.)Accused Arrested
1Ganja62333.159 kgs1,62,56,360126
2Ganja Chocolates133 kgs22,4701
3Ganja Plants34 Plants60,0003
4MDMA9105.144 grams8,98,00028
5LSD Papers133 Papers72,0002
6Hashish Oil84.311 Ltrs25,82,50026
7Heroin/Morphine332.79 grams5,79,00012
8Opium Mixed Powder23512 grams22,50,0005
9OG Kush276.01 grams2,10,0006
Total912,29,30,330209

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th April 2026 6:57 pm IST

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