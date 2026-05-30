Cyberabad police unveils student mobility initiative

The initiative will also involve trained gig workers, ASHA and Aganwadi Workers as attendants to ensure safe mobility of school children.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:03 am IST
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh on Friday, May 29, unveiled a plan to initiate a technology-driven student mobility system.

The initiative has been proposed to improve child safety across the commissionerate. Addressing 5,000 parents via YouTube, Ramesh said that nearly 2 lakh vehicles are present on school campuses during peak pick-up and drop hours, creating severe traffic snarls and safety risks.

What the initiative aims to do

The student mobility initiative aims to integrate Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and private buses through a verified and compliance-based platform.

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The initiative will also involve trained gig workers, ASHA and Aganwadi Workers as attendants to ensure safe mobility of school children.

According to a press release, a joint survey by Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), covering 526 educational institutions and 4.1 lakh students, identified major gaps in the existing transport system.

The student mobility initiative, inspired by London’s Transport for London (TfL) model, will feature route optimisation, CCTV-monitored vehicles, digital coordination and centralised monitoring through the Cyberabad Police Command and Control Centre.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:03 am IST

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