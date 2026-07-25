Cyberabad SHE Team receive 20 complaints, arrest 15 in a week

Between July 18 and July 24, the SHE Teams conducted 118 decoy operations.

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Group of children and adults holding a banner against human trafficking in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad: In a week-long operation, the Cyberabad SHE Teams conducted 118 decoy operations, catching 15 people red-handed for indulging in indecent acts at public places.

Between July 18 and July 24, the SHE Teams received 20 complaints.

In the same time period, Cyberabad’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) successfully rescued 127 children, including 122 boys and five girls. About 24 were booked under Juvenile Justice and Child Labour cases.

Subhan Bakery

AHTU and SHE Teams also organised awareness programmes on human trafficking, child trafficking, eve-teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyberbullying and cyber fraud.

The session also highlighted the importance of emergency helplines, including the Women’s Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), Dial 100/112, and the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).

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