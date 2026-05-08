Cyberabad SHE Teams apprehend 32 in week-long decoy operations

Hyderabad: Cyberabad SHE Teams between Saturday, May 2 and Thursday, May 7, conducted 99 decoy operations and caught 32 persons red-handed indulging in indecent acts in public places.

The SHE Teams booked 42 petty cases and counselled others. They also received complaints from victims through various modes.

The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued three victims and apprehended six accused persons in three Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) cases. The authorities additionally rescued four minor boys and arrested four accused individuals in two Juvenile Justice Act cases.

Through the services of Family Counselling Centres and Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), efforts were made to reunite 33 families under marital disputes.

AHTU and SHE Teams, as part of awareness and preventive measures, conducted programmes in several locations across Cyberabad, with robust participation of approximately 1,685 members. The sessions educated attendees on crimes against women and children, including human trafficking, child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, and cyberbullying.

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Participants were also alerted about the designated helpline numbers for the respective departments.

Women’s Safety Forum

In collaboration with the Bank of America in Madhapur, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Women’s Safety Forum held a session on safety awareness to promote vigilance, preparedness and proactive safety measures among colleagues.

The programme saw an enthusiastic participation from over 300 employees, with 100 attending in person and over 200 joining virtually.

K Srujana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, Cyberabad, led the awareness session and shared insights on women’s safety, real-life emergencies, preventive strategies, and the importance of timely reporting.

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She highlighted the role of Cyberabad Police initiatives in ensuring a safer environment for women and encouraged participants to remain alert, informed and confident in handling challenging situations.

The session focused on empowering employees with practical safety awareness, emergency response mechanisms and the significance of collective responsibility in building a secure workplace culture.

The meeting taught staff how to stay safe, what to do in an emergency, and how working together helps make the office a safer place for everyone.