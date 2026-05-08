Awareness walk held in Hyderabad to mark Int’l Thalassemia Day

Hyderabad: International Thalassaemia Day was observed in Hyderabad with a large-scale awareness walk aimed at educating the public about thalassemia prevention, early screening, and the need for accessible healthcare support.

The 2-km awareness walk, organised by the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, was flagged off at Necklace Road by C Damodar Raja Narasimha, along with D Nagender, on Friday, May 8.

The event witnessed participation from thalassemia patients, their families, healthcare workers, volunteers, and members of the public.

Participants carried placards and raised slogans highlighting the importance of regular blood screening, genetic counselling, and early diagnosis to reduce the burden of the hereditary blood disorder.

Addressing the gathering, the organisers stressed the need for greater public awareness and stronger healthcare support systems for patients living with thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

They also called for increased community participation in voluntary blood donation drives and preventive screening programmes.

Commitment to achieving ‘Thalassemia-free India’

The society reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a “Thalassemia-free India” by 2035 through continued awareness initiatives, community outreach programmes, and advocacy for better healthcare services and treatment accessibility, a press release said.

The programme concluded with a pledge by participants to support awareness campaigns and encourage early testing to help prevent the spread of the disorder in future generations.