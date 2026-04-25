Cyberabad SHE Teams conduct 122 decoy operations, book 32 people

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police SHE Teams conducted 122 decoy operations and caught 32 persons red-handed for indulging in indecent acts at public places.

Police booked petty cases against 32 persons, while others were counselled. The SHE Teams also received 31 complaints from women victims through various channels.

The Cyberabad Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued one victim and apprehended two accused persons in one case registered under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).

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Police said family counselling centres and Centres for Domestic and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) also worked to resolve domestic disputes, helping reunite 40 families involved in husband-wife conflicts.

As part of preventive measures, the AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programmes at multiple locations across Cyberabad, reaching 2,221 participants.

The sessions covered issues including human trafficking, child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying and cyber frauds.