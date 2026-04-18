Cyberabad SHE Teams arrest 36 in decoy ops in a week, 18 complaints filed

The family counselling centres and the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) centres helped reunite 41 families involved in marital disputes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 8:10 pm IST
Police car of Cyberabad SHE Teams in operation.
SHE Team (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In its weekly roundup, the Cyberabad SHE Teams conducted 116 decoy operations and 36 persons were arrested for allegedly indulging in indecent acts at public places. Eighteen complaints were received and 34 petty cases were filed between April 11 and April 17.

The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued one victim and arrested one accused in a Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) case.

The family counselling centres and the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) centres helped reunite 41 families involved in marital disputes.

Subhan Bakery

In the last week, multiple awareness programmes covering human trafficking, child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriage, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying and cyber frauds were conducted, which saw 1,846 people participating.

The Cyberabad SHE Teams and SCSC Women Safety Forum celebrated International Women’s Day by conducting women’s safety awareness sessions at Salesforce in Madhapur and JLL Electronic Arts in Hyderabad. Around 70 to 80 employees attended each session.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 8:10 pm IST

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