Cyberabad SHE Teams keep sharp eye on miscreants

Hyderabad: Cyberabad SHE Teams were catering to the needs of increasing number of women, who are coming forward to register complaints. Eleven SHE Teams are working in Cyberabad and keep a sharp eye on the miscreants causing nuisance in public places.

In November 2022, SHE Teams received 98 complaints from women victims through different means like Whatsapp, email, Hawkeye, direct walk-in and so on and all complaints have been acted upon and disposed of on merits. 29 cases have been registered out of which four are criminal and 25 petty cases and 477 decoy operations were conducted at various places such as bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, colleges, and 31 miscreants were caught red-handed while doing indecent acts at public place and four petty cases were booked and the remaining were referred for counselling.

SHE Teams regularly conducting night decoy operations at food court, ladies hostel areas, software companies, metro stations, 100 feet road Madhapur, Kukatpally area bus stops and other hot spots and total 60 members were caught red-handed in night time doing indecent activities and 59 petty cases were booked and remaining are referred for counselling.

Some 349 awareness programs were conducted and 25,520 people were addressed. In 16 petitions, warning was given on phone to change their attitude. One child marriage was stopped and given counselling to their parents. Three counselling sessions were held at Women & Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad, which was attended by 126 respondents. All the respondents have attended the counselling session conducted by Cyberabad SHE teams, at the Commissioner office, Gachibowli, along with their family members.

Most of the women victims have sent messages to Whatsapp and appreciated the good work done by SHE Teams. Cyberabad SHE Teams request all the women suffering from teasing, stalking or any other atrocity to approach the SHE Teams by sending Whatapp messages to the mobile No. 9490617444 or Dial 100 or send e-mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com. (NSS)