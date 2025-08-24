Cyberabad SHE teams nab 70 for misbehaving with women

Hyderabad: 70 people were held by Cyberabad SHE teams for misbehaving with women at public places in Hyderabad from August 17-23.

Petty cases were booked against the accused, and counselling sessions were held for all the respondents. The She Teams also received 15 complaints from victims through various modes.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, 75 awareness programs were conducted at different locations and three counselling sessions were organized at the Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad.

Earlier this month, 33 people were arrested by the Cyberabad SHE Teams for harassing women in public places during August 3-8. During this period, the SHE Teams also received 25 complaints from women through various platforms, all of which were addressed on priority.