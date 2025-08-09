Cyberabad SHE teams nab 33 for harrassing women in one week

Hyderabad: 33 people were arrested by the Cyberabad SHE Teams for harassing women in public spaces. The accused were arrested between August 3-8.

The SHE Teams also received 25 complaints from women through various platforms, all of which were addressed on priority.

At the Family Counselling Centre, 21 couples involved in marital disputes were counselled to help resolve their issues. In July this year, the Cyberabad SHE Teams arrested 49 persons. As many as 48 petty cases were registered, and counselling sessions were conducted for all respondents. The SHE teams also received 30 complaints from women victims through various modes.

Sixty-four awareness programs were held at different locations as a part of preventive measures and five counselling sessions were organised at the Women and Children Safety Wing in Cyberabad.