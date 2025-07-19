49 offenders caught by SHE teams in one week

Hyderabad: SHE teams of Cyberabad conducted 120 decoy operations in the last week, from July 12 to July 19, and caught a total of 49 offenders indulging in indecent acts at public places.

As many as 48 petty cases were registered, and counselling sessions were conducted for all respondents. The SHE teams also received 30 complaints from women victims through various modes.

Sixty-four awareness programs were held at different locations as a part of preventive measures and five counselling sessions were organised at the Women and Children Safety Wing in Cyberabad.

Awareness program by AHTU

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted an awareness program addressing human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying and cyber frauds with 130 attendees.

Operation Muskan-XI

Through Operation Muskan-XI, police rescued 283 children, out of which 273 were reunited with their families, while 13 were admitted to shelter homes.

Operation Muskan-XI teams registered 55 cases in the limits of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Counselling through BHAROSA

Nearly 31 families were counselled in wife and husband family disputes through BHAROSA, a support center for women and children, supporting women affected by violence with police, medical, legal, and counselling services.