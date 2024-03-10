Hyderabad police arrest 4 for rooster fight ring

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested in Medchal after the Cyberabad special operations team busted a rooster fight racket and seized Rs. 18,410 in cash.

According to the police, the four accused – 58-year-old T Srinivas, 25-year-old Prakash Reddy, 52-year-old Raja Gopal Krishna and 28-year-old Praveen – were caught in Srinivas’s house where the fight was being conducted.

Apart from cash, police also seized 3 roosters and 20 small knives.

“Srinivas organized the rooster fight and invited others to participate in the gambling. A raid was conducted and four persons were nabbed,” said a special operations team officer.