Markets in Hyderabad likely to operate 24 hours during Ramzan

Hyderabad: Markets in the city are likely to be allowed to run 24 hours during the Ramzan month.

According to sources, the labor department will grant permission for shops and other establishments to remain open at night.

A representation was submitted to the labor department, seeking permission to keep establishments such as hotels, eateries, and shops open.

Sources indicate that the permission will be issued soon, and these establishments can remain open during the holy month.

However, the model code of conduct which is expected to be imposed soon after the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections is likely to put some conditions on the 24 hours markets in Hyderabad.

The management will have to provide overtime payment to employees for working additional hours.