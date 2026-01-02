Cyberabad Sub-Inspector caught demanding Rs 20k bribe

The Sub-Inspector demanded the amount for deleting the name of a person registered in a case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 5:55 pm IST
Telangana ACB nabs SI for collecting bribe of Rs 20,000
Kollur SI M Ramesh caught collecting Rs 20,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a Sub-Inspector working at Kollur Police Station under Cyberabad red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person on Friday, January 2.

Advertisement

The Sub-Inspector (SI), M Ramesh, demanded the amount for deleting the name of a person registered in a case. The SI had already accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the person.

As much as Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the SI, who was arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for Trial of Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The case is under investigation, the ACB said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 5:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button