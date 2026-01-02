Cyberabad Sub-Inspector caught demanding Rs 20k bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a Sub-Inspector working at Kollur Police Station under Cyberabad red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person on Friday, January 2.

The Sub-Inspector (SI), M Ramesh, demanded the amount for deleting the name of a person registered in a case. The SI had already accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the person.

As much as Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the SI, who was arrested and produced before the Second Additional Special Judge for Trial of Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation, the ACB said.

