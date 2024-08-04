Cyberabad traffic police files over 500 drunken driving cases in 2 days

The majority of those booked were two-wheeler riders, totaling 414

Published: 4th August 2024
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 509 individuals during a drunken driving crackdown in two days between Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4.

The majority of those booked were two-wheeler riders, totalling 414. Additionally, 22 were autorickshaw drivers, 67 were four-wheeler drivers, and six were heavy vehicle operators, all of whom were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Furthermore, 12 individuals had particularly high blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, recorded at approximately 300 mg/100 ml.

Drunk driving is an offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

In a press release, the traffic police emphasised that alcohol impairs vision and judgment, increasing the risk of accidents, which can often be fatal. However, repeat offenders face longer suspensions or permanent revocations of their licenses.

Continuing the drive against drunk driving, Hyderabad Traffic Police caught a total of 298 drunk drivers on Saturday, July 27, of whom 70 were sentenced to jail for periods ranging from 2 to 8 days, according to a media release.

