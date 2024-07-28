Hyderabad: Over 200 caught for drunk driving in a day, 70 sent to jail

Hyderabad Traffic Police caught a total of 298 drunk drivers on Saturday, of whom 70 were sentenced to jail for periods ranging from 2 to 8 days, according to a media release.

It also mentioned that drunk driving is an offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and/or six months imprisonment. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in a press release, emphasized that alcohol impairs vision and judgment, increasing the risk of accidents, which can often be fatal. Furthermore, repeat offenders face longer suspensions or permanent revocations of their licenses.

Continuing the drive against drunk driving, Hyderabad Traffic Police apprehended 2,483 motorists for drunk driving in 15 days.

On the other hand, 1,543 charge sheets have been filed in various courts and have been disposed of. During the last 15 days, 158 drunk drivers have been sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 1 to 15 days.

Additionally, 12 driving licenses were suspended for 3 to 6 months by the RTO based on orders from the magistrates. The courts also imposed a fine of Rs. 34,02,300 on all violators.

Among the total cases, most were booked against two-wheeler drivers, accounting for 2,034 (82%) cases.

It was observed that, 97 motorists with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) exceeding 200 mg/100 ml of blood were caught, well beyond the permissible limit of less than 30 mg/100 ml.