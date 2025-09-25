Cyberabad traffic police push for safer roads, new footpaths

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic police, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) held a traffic coordination meeting with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), focusing on pedestrian safety in high-footfall areas.

The meeting highlighted the need to shift electrical poles and water pipelines to facilitate smoother traffic flow across the city.

Officials proposed the construction of new footpaths, removal of traffic bottlenecks, and a detailed analysis of vehicle movement during peak hours at major junctions.

The meeting additionally reviewed the pending and current road widening projects at critical stretches, such as the ITC Kohenur-IKEA Flyover path, Lemon Tree-Trident road, Cyber Towers-Medicover Hospital approach, Vamsiram-Wipro Junction, and the ICICI Junction-WaveRock corridor.

It was also recommended that roads intersecting at 90-degree angles be redesigned to 45-degree angles to facilitate smoother vehicle movement.

Special emphasis was placed on enhancing pedestrian safety, with officials proposing the installation of new footpaths in areas experiencing high foot traffic. The meeting was attended by Madhapur Traffic DCP Sai Manohar, ADCP Hanumantha Rao, along with other senior traffic inspectors.