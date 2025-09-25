Video: Two flyovers set to ease traffic in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two more flyovers in the Old City of Hyderabad are going to ease traffic soon.

Although work for the flyovers picked up pace, the residents are facing issues due to the delay in completion of the projects.

Flyovers in Old City of Hyderabad

These flyovers are located in Falaknuma and Udamgadda. While the works of the one located in Falaknuma are about to be completed in the next few days, the project work at Udamgadda is significantly pending.

Once opened for the public, the Falaknuma flyover will ease traffic between Barkas and Charminar.

The newly constructed flyover will be one-way from Barkas to Charminar, whereas the older one will be one-way from Charminar to Barkas.

Delay in work

Though the flyovers in the Old City of Hyderabad are easing the flow of traffic, the delay in work is creating inconvenience.

In the case of the flyover at Udamgadda, the works began in 2021, and it was expected to be completed in 18 months.

However, significant work is still pending. Once opened for the public, it is likely to ease traffic between Bibi Ka Chashma, Falaknuma, Vattepally, Shastripuram, and Kadethan.