Hyderabad: A love marriage that took place in Hyderabad landed in trouble after the newlywed woman’s kin abducted her.

The incident took place in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday. As per reports, the woman’s parents were against the marriage.

In-laws attacked

During the abduction of the woman, Shwetha, her parents reportedly attacked her in-laws too. In order to create havoc, the woman’s kin sprayed chili powder in the eyes of those who tried to intervene.

The locals, too, tried to intervene, but they failed to stop the abduction. The entire attack was recorded on CCTV cameras there.

Woman’s love marriage in Hyderabad

It all began seven years ago when Jalagam Praveen and Shwetha, both residents of Narsampally Village in Keesara Mandal, entered into a relationship.

Four months ago, the marriage of the couple took place in Hyderabad though the woman’s parents were against it.

After the marriage, they were residing in Secunderabad. However, a week ago, Praveen fell ill and returned to his home in Narsampally with his wife Shweta.

Upon learning of this, Shweta’s parents and relatives suddenly attacked Praveen’s house on Wednesday. They dragged Shweta out of the house, forced her into a car and took her away.

Deeply shocked by the incident, Praveen’s family members immediately approached the police and filed a complaint demanding strict punishment for those who attacked them and kidnapped Shweta.

Based on the victims’ complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating based on CCTV footage.