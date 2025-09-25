Brace for heavy monsoon rains on Thursday as IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast very heavy monsoon rains on Thursday across Telangana.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has also issued an orange alert.

Thunderstorm, lightning possible

As per IMD Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning too, apart from very heavy monsoon rains.

The department has issued an orange alert for two days, and for the period from September 27 to October 1, it has issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, forecast, ‘non-stop rains to continue in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Sircilla, Kamareddy next 3hrs’.

For Hyderabad, he forecast, ‘drizzles can start from noon hours in a few parts. Light rains ahead during late afternoon, evening’.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast moderate rains in the city on Thursday.

As per the department, the city is likely to witness heavy rains on Friday and Saturday. It has also issued a yellow alert for the city for two days.

In view of the monsoon rains forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, the residents of Telangana need to plan their travel accordingly.