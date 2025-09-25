TGPSC group 1 final list released; 562 candidates selected

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2025 10:00 am IST
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the final list of 562 candidates who have been selected for group 1 posts.

It comes after a division bench of the Telangana high court issued a stay on the orders of a single judge, which had previously cancelled the results of the group 1 mains examination.

Final list of TGPSC group 1 selected candidates

As per TGPSC, the provisional selection list is drawn on the basis of the main (written) examination held from October 21, 2024 to October 27, 2024 and the general ranking list hosted on March 30, 2025.

However, it is mentioned that the final selection list is subject to the outcome of Writ Appeal No. 1066 of 2025 & batch cases and any other writ petitions pending.

No right to appointment

In the result notification, TGPSC mentioned that success in the examination confers no right to appointment unless the appointing authority is satisfied, after such enquiry as may be considered necessary, that the candidate, having regard to their character and antecedents, is suitable in all respects for appointment to the service.

Apart from that, the candidates must be physically fit for the post and should produce such other original certificates as may be required by the Appointing Authority in accordance with the Rules/Notification.

The final list of selected candidates in group 1 can be checked online on the TGPSC website.

In the recruitment, Lakshmi Deepika secured the first rank, while Venkata Ramana bagged the second rank. The third rank was secured by Vamsikrisha Reddy.

It is likely that the top 10 rankers on the list will be appointed to Deputy Collector posts.

