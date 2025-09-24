Unemployed protest at Hyderabad metro station for job calendar

Hyderabad: Unemployed individuals are staging a protest at a metro station in Hyderabad demanding the Telangana government to release a job calendar.

The protest is being held at the Dilshuknagar metro station where participants sat on the road.

Traffic jam at Hyderabad metro station due to protest

The protest has resulted in a heavy traffic jam at the Dilshuknagar metro station.

In the protest which saw the participation of girls and boys who are seeking employment raised slogans and were carrying banners.

At the spot, police were seen trying to manage the flow of traffic.

Telangana job calendar

Earlier, there was a report that the state government is going to release the job calendar for 2025-26 in June.

Last year, the Telangana government released the calendar on August 2.

Now, the unemployed individuals are demanding the release of Telangana job calendar 2025-26 and protesting at metro station in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned that the previous BRS government which ruled the state from 2014 to 2023 never released the annual job calendar.