Schools in Hyderabad begin online classes during Dasara holidays

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad have started conducting online classes during Dasara holidays despite the government declaring a vacation.

As per a TOI report, the online classes are being conducted for students aged as low as 5 years.

Reason behind the decision

These schools in Hyderabad claim that it will ensure that there will be no loss of academic time during the vacation.

‘Dear parent, as per the govt order for Dasara holidays, we would like to inform you that our school will be operating in online mode from September 23 to September 26 for grades from upper kindergarten to class 12. This decision will help us avoid loss of academic time to ensure that the school calendar proceeds uninterrupted’, read a message from a school which is cited by the report.

There are also reports of a few schools in Hyderabad conducting offline classes too for high school students during Dasara holidays.

Reacting to it, the members of the Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association (HSPA) said that it is the responsibility of the concerned officials to ensure that the government orders are not violated and implemented strictly.

Dasara holidays for schools in Hyderabad

As per the academic calendar, all schools in the city and other districts of Telangana must remain closed for 13 days i.e., from September 21 to October 3.

The schools can reopen on October 4.

Despite clear guidelines mentioned in the academic calendar 2025-26, some schools in Hyderabad are conducting classes online which is a direct violation of the government order.