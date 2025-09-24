Woman dies by suicide at beau’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman died by suicide at her beau’s house in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Later, the beau was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Native of Mahbubabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nagole inspector of police Maqbool Jani said that the woman, who is identified as Boda Swaroopa, was in a relationship with Banoth Anil.

The woman, who was already married, entered into a relationship with Anil. Later, the woman was reportedly lured by Anil to Hyderabad.

After reaching Hyderabad, they started living in Nagole.

When Swaroopa asked Anil for marriage, he denied, saying that she is already a married woman.

Following this, the woman entered into depression and later died by suicide at her beau’s house.

After the suicide, the man was charged under abetment to suicide and an investigation is going on.