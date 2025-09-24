Hyderabad: Man murdered at Rajendranagar

Special teams have been formed to find out the killers and arrest them.

Hyderabad: A man was murdered and his body dumped on the service road at Agricultural University Rajendranagar on Tuesday night.

The body of the man was found on the roadside by local road users who alerted the police.

The police then reached the spot and started the investigation. The police suspect the man was murdered somewhere else and his body dumped at the spot.

On Tuesday, the Rajendranagar police arrested three auto drivers for raping and killing a woman at Kismatpur ten days ago.

