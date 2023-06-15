Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities bank on HAM radio for seamless communication

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2023 4:10 pm IST
Cyclone Mocha: Nearly 2,000 affected in Sri Lanka
Representational photo

Jakhau: As powerful cyclone Biparjoy, packing wind speeds up to 140 kilometres per hour, threatens to cripple communication networks after landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday evening, authorities have turned to HAM radio for smooth exchange of information.

Learning from past experiences, Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) has deployed six HAM radio teams, two of them in Kutch, and mobile units for seamless communication after Biparjoy hits the shore near Jakhau port.

HAM radio is considered a reliable mode of messaging during emergencies when wirelines, mobile phones and other traditional terrestrial means of communication fail. Also known as amateur radio, HAM radio involves the use of radio frequency spectrum for non-commercial exchange of messages.

MS Education Academy

“GSDMA has deployed six teams with HAM radio units where the impact of the cyclone will likely be the most. Of them, two are in Kutch,” Dr Kausal Jani, HAM radio operator of GSDMA, told PTI.

Also Read
Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated

During a cyclone, when all communication networks fail and electricity is not available, HAM radio works, he said. “It does not require any mobile tower or internet to make calls,” he explained.

This mode of communication is quite useful in such disasters, he said.

“We can communicate emergency requirements through HAM radio like the need for ambulances or call disaster response teams when people require to be rescued,” he said.

When cyclone Tauktae hit the coast in May 2021, communication and electrical networks were down for six days, said Gaurav Prajapati of GSDMA. “We had to communicate through (HAM) radio only,” said the official.

A mobile HAM radio unit has also been deployed in Jakhau, where the cyclone is likely to make landfall in the evening.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2023 4:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button