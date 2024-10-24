Cyclone Dana: IITM urges residents to download DAMINI for lightning alerts

In light of Cyclone Dana’s impending arrival, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) urges residents in high-risk areas to download the DAMINI mobile application. This app provides real-time alerts and predictions for lightning strikes within a 40 sq km radius, offering crucial updates during severe weather events.

Developed by IITM, DAMINI utilizes a network of 48 sensors across the country to deliver precise information about current lightning activity and thunderstorm movement. The app not only tracks lightning strikes but also lists precautionary steps to take during such events.

With lightning causing approximately 2,000 to 2,500 fatalities annually in India, DAMINI serves as an essential tool for enhancing public safety during storms. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

