Cyclone Dana: IITM urges residents to download DAMINI for lightning alerts

The mobile app can be downloaded from Google or Apple play stores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 24th October 2024 10:25 pm IST
IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, lightning in Telangana
Representational image

In light of Cyclone Dana’s impending arrival, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) urges residents in high-risk areas to download the DAMINI mobile application. This app provides real-time alerts and predictions for lightning strikes within a 40 sq km radius, offering crucial updates during severe weather events.

Developed by IITM, DAMINI utilizes a network of 48 sensors across the country to deliver precise information about current lightning activity and thunderstorm movement. The app not only tracks lightning strikes but also lists precautionary steps to take during such events.

With lightning causing approximately 2,000 to 2,500 fatalities annually in India, DAMINI serves as an essential tool for enhancing public safety during storms. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also Read
Marathwada region saw 149 deaths in lightning strikes in last 3 years: Report

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 24th October 2024 10:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button