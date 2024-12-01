Cyclone Fengal to weaken into deep depression

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Cyclone Fengal, which passed over the Puducherry coast at midnight, is likely to move west-southwest of Tamil Nadu and weaken into a deep depression.

Director of the RMC, S. Balachandran in a statement on Sunday said: “Currently, Cyclone Fengal is moving west-southwestward at a speed of 7 km/h and is expected to weaken into a deep depression. The cyclone has been stationary for three hours near Puducherry, resulting in continuous heavy rainfall.”

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded at six locations, while three places reported extremely heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to move westward slowly and gradually weaken over the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The weather warnings issued earlier remain in effect, and the system is being closely monitored using the Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai and Karaikal.

The Mailam all-weather station in Villupuram recorded 498 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on November 30 and 5:30 a.m. on December 1.

Puducherry received 469.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The cyclone, which made landfall on Saturday, November 30, dumped a massive 50 cm of rain in Villupuram within just 21 hours, according to weather department data.

Other districts also recorded significant rainfall. Cuddalore received 179 mm, Tiruvannamalai 176.5 mm, Tiruvallur 136.5 mm, and Kancheepuram 120.5 mm.

The RMC has issued a red alert for Sunday, forecasting heavy rainfall in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

Other districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Salem, and areas in the Karaikal region, are also expected to receive heavy showers.

The continuous downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas of Chennai, disrupting flights and affecting EMU train services. Central Chennai areas such as Korattur, Koyambedu, Virugambakkam, Nungambakkam, T. Nagar, and Alwarpet experienced severe inundation.

The power supply was disrupted in several neighbourhoods on Saturday evening.

Flight operations at Chennai International Airport resumed on Sunday morning after Cyclone Fengal passed.

Operations had been suspended temporarily on Saturday due to heavy rain and strong winds, leaving many passengers stranded for 8 to 10 hours as flights were cancelled without prior notice.