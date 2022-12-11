Cyclone Mandous disrupts life in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Tirupati: The leaders of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and local officials, visited the cyclone Mandous-affected places in Andhra Pradesh after many residential areas in the South coastal region got submerged by water logging following torrential rainfalls.

After the heavy rains hit the southern coast of the state, many residential areas and trees were submerged. Several trees were also uprooted in many regions.

According to the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of their sanitary workers was badly injured due to the storm and calamitic conditions in the state. At the time of the incident, the sanitary worker was on her job, they said.

“One of the sanitary workers was injured by a huge branch while she came here to perform duty. She got injured on her forehead and got up to four stitches. However, she is safe,” TTD official Bali Reddy said adding that the heavy rains in Tirumala for the past two days have resulted in the breaking of the branches of the trees which results in such incidents.

Due to the Mandous Cyclone, a huge tree was uprooted in Tirumala and fell down at the ANC Cottages, next to a bus stand in the spiritual town.

“More than 200 people have been relocated to camps, and around 9000 provided with food,” Commissoiner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Gagandeep Bedi said adding that around 400-500 trees were uprooted.

“We were prepared for the cyclone and had cut the branches of 15000 trees to avoid accidents. 500 staff, 300 vehicles were deployed so that the main roads are cleared and traffic was not disrupted,” Bedi said further.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requested everyone to avoid going out until cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ weakens. “Almost 65 trees have fallen down in three hours and the GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas,” as per a GCC statement.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited the areas badly affected by Cyclone Mandous in the state.

“I inspected various places post the Cyclone Mandous. Precaution measures were also discussed with the district administration of the cyclone-affected areas,” he said mentioning that he also inspected South Chennai Kottivakkam, Injambakkam areas and spoke with the fishermen community and distributed relief materials.”

Stalin then came to North Chennai Kasimedu.

He also claimed that there has not been any big damage across Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Mandous. Praising the people’s representatives and their work during the cyclone, he said, “Even uprooted trees were removed immediately.

Corporation workers have done an excellent job. Even our Minister K N Nehru, Sekar Babu, M Subramaniyan and others, MLA’s, MP’s, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Local Body representatives, Police persons, Sanitation workers and many others have done their work full-fledged. I appreciate all of them.”

According per the last update, four people have lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone. Apart from this, 98 cattle too lost their lives and 181 houses and huts have been damaged. Other damages are still being calculated.

As many as 3,163 families stayed in 201 rescue camps. Food, drinking water and medicine were provided to take care of them.

According to reports, nearly 400 trees have been uprooted in Chennai due to this cyclone. 25,000 workers have been deputed to restore normalcy back to Chennai.

“After accessing the damages of Cyclone Mandous if needed we will ask for funds from Central Government”, said CM Stalin.

He said that the state government has proved that any natural disaster can be faced if there are proper precautionary measures taken along with well-organized planning.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating the failure of his administration in handling the Mandous Cyclone in Andhra Pradesh.

“I read your statement that the district administration in all districts is alerted to take up relief activities for the people. Respected CM, I am sorry to tell you that I could see nothing of that nature anywhere in the places I visited,” read the letter written to CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Saturday, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 258mm due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, said official sources.

As per sources, the way from KVB Puram Mandal, under the Satyavedu constituency, towards the Srikalahasti is completely blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.

Earlier, over 10 flights were canceled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.

The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.

Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday, as per the regional Met office.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

These rain showers were so strong that they damaged the recently installed ‘permanent ramp’ at Marina Beach in Chennai. This ramp was intended to help differently-abled people. (ANI)