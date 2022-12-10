Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Parts of south coast and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh were receiving heavy rains on Saturday under the impact of the cyclonic storm Mandous which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on Friday night.

Heavy rains were lashing Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts, inundating low-lying areas. Rivulets, streams and lakes were overflowing due to incessant rains since Friday.

Heavy rains hit normal life in the temple town of Tirupati. Roads in the town were inundated. Pilgrims to to the famous Tirumala temple faced inconvenience due to incessant rains.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the temple, closed some routes to Tirumala due to apprehension of landslides.

Water level in lakes and ponds in and around Tirupati reached the maximum level due to the downpour.

After crossing the coast, the cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the deep depression over north Tamil Nadu weakened into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. about 30 km south-southwest of Vellore and 120 km east-northeast of Krishnagiri. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials concerned to take all measures to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm Mandous.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials to take stock of the situation in various districts. He asked officials to pay special attention to the affected areas witnessing heavy rainfall.

In particular, the collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamaya districts have been advised to be constantly be vigilant and take appropriate action.

He directed the officials to open the rehabilitation centres if required and ensure all necessary support to the people.