Cyclone Mocha: AP on high alert, heavy rains expected for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that rains in Andhra Pradesh will continue for the next three days in view of cyclone Mocha. The IMD previously stated that Mocha is anticipated to strike the eastern coast between May 7 and May 9.

Therefore, for the next three days, the isolated areas of the eastern coast will experience moderate to heavy rain.

IMD stated in its bulletin, “Thunderstorm accompanied by lighting is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Prades and Thunderstorm coupled with lighting and gusty winds with 30-4kmph speed is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema.”

Meanwhile, other weather sources have forecasted that afternoon rain will occur in several districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, ASR, Anakapalli, Eluru, Ubhaya Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyala, Chittoor, and portions of Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

The rains are a result of instability of the wind in the Bay of Bengal which has started reaching to Andhra Pradesh.