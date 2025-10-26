Cyclone Montha: Andhra govt prepares action plan for relief

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for relief and essential supplies in pre-cyclone preparedness for Cyclone Montha.

State Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar said the action plan covers stock positioning of Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel inventory management, paddy procurement steps, food supply to relief shelters and post-cyclone relief distribution.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action taken report detailing the pre-cyclone preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha, ensuring readiness before landfall,” Manohar said in an official release late on Saturday.

The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas shall be completed by October 26, and sufficient stock is already placed at Mandal Level Stock Points, he said.

40 pc stock movement completed in coastal districts

According to officials, 40 per cent stock movement has been completed in coastal districts, and a Global Positioning System (GPS) exemption has been granted for second-stage food grain movement based on requests from district collectors.

On fuel preparedness, Manohar instructed the state nodal officer and oil marketing companies to fully stock petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets in vulnerable districts.

Diesel availability checked

District collectors were directed to coordinate with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure diesel availability for power backup at telecom towers, control rooms, hospitals and cyclone shelters during disruptions.

On paddy procurement, officials informed the minister that procurement is expected to start on a full scale in the first week of November, but centres will be opened wherever farmers arrive with harvested paddy to provide immediate relief.

1500 mills tagged to RSKs in coastal districts

Nearly 1,500 mills have been tagged to Rythu Service Kendras (RSKs) in coastal districts, and millers have been asked to provide drying space and covers for wet paddy, and not to distress farmers over high moisture levels owing to adverse conditions.

Further, 50,000 tarpaulins with ropes, sandbags and plastic sheets have been kept ready at RSKs for crop protection on a need basis.

District Collectors have been authorised to draw essential commodities from MLSPs for food preparation in cyclone shelters and disaster camps, and expenditure can be adjusted under Treasury Rule (TR)-27.

For post cyclone relief distribution

For post-cyclone relief distribution, sufficient stock has been placed at Mandal Level Stock Points (MLSPs) for supply as per the scale set by the Disaster Management Department under the notified relief norms.