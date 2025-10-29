Cyclone Montha drenches Hyderabad: Your quick rainy-day guide

Hyderabad woke up to overcast skies, strong winds, and endless downpours as Cyclone Montha continues to lash across Telangana. With several parts of the city reporting heavy rain, traffic jams, and power cuts, it’s the perfect time for Hyderabadis to slow down, stay indoors, and turn their homes into cozy hideouts.

Stay Warm and Cautious

With the chill in the air, wrap yourself in warm clothes, sip on hot drinks, and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

Keep windows closed and gadgets unplugged during lightning.

Drink boiled water to stay safe from waterborne infections, and maintain hygiene by keeping your surroundings dry and clean.

Take steam inhalation once or twice a day and sip kadha or herbal teas to keep your immunity strong.

These simple steps can go a long way in preventing seasonal colds and flu that are common during continuous rain.

Work from Home and Wind Down

Many offices have shifted to work-from-home due to the weather. Make your corner cozy with a desk near the window, soft lighting, and a steaming cup of chai or coffee for company. Once you log off, spend quality time with family, play indoor games, cook together, or simply watch the rain pour down from your balcony.

Comfort Food for Rainy Days

Nothing comforts Hyderabadis like a plate of mirchi bajji, pakoras, or samosas when it’s raining. Add in a cup of adrak wali chai and you’re set! For wholesome meals, go for a bowl of rasam rice, khichdi–khatta, or anda curry with rice all warm, filling, and easy to digest. And of course, when hunger strikes late in the evening, nothing beats a quick bowl of hot Maggi with veggies.

You can also make soups at home: tomato, sweet corn, or clear vegetable perfect for keeping both the body and mood warm.

Stay Alert and Prepared

Keep a flashlight, power bank, and dry snacks ready. Follow official alerts from IMD and GHMC for updates, and avoid falling for fake news or WhatsApp forwards.

🌧️ Hyderabad is soaking in rain for the last two days! The city looks fresh, calm, and a bit chaotic too. #HyderabadRains #MonsoonMood#Telangana pic.twitter.com/Hp3kqiTdXy — Vikas Shukla (@VikasSh97801469) October 29, 2025

As Cyclone Montha continues to drench Hyderabad, staying indoors, eating fresh, and keeping warm is the best way to ride out the storm because even the rain can’t wash away Hyderabad’s warmth.