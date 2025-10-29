Cyclone Montha impact in Telangana: Trains cancelled, roads submerged

Hyderabad: Telangana chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, October 29, reviewed the impact of Cyclone Montha in the state and asked officials to remain on high alert, especially ensuring necessary arrangements at paddy and cotton procurement centers.

Disaster response forces have been instructed to coordinate with district collectors of the worst-hit areas and relocate families from low-lying areas to relief camps. According to local weather enthusiast T Balaji, north and central Telangana are at high risk till midnight, while steady showers are expected to continue in Hyderabad for the next 1-2 hours.

Warangal, Jangaon and Siddipet, Hanmakonda, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Mancherial will experience extremely heavy rains and are at a risk of flooding. Areas of Battala Bazaar, Warangal Chowrasta Shivanagar Sector, Rasi Kunta NTR Nagar and the underbridge have reported waterlogging.

Irrigation department officials have been instructed to closely monitor water levels at all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies and alert district collectors before releasing water from the overflowing water bodies.

Police and revenue officials have been asked to barricade flooded bridges and divert traffic from low-level bridges and causeways. Municipal and village sanitation staff have been asked to undertake continuous sanitation work.

Adequate availability of medicines, opening of medical camps, and precautions to prevent loss of life, property and livestock are also being looked after in the heavy rain-hit areas.

SCR sets up help desk to enquire about running trains

Several trains have been cancelled or rescheduled owing to waterlogging at Dornakal railway station.

🚨 Dornakal Railway Station Submerged Due to #MonthaCyclone Impact 🌧️🚉



Heavy rains triggered by #Montha have flooded the Dornakal Railway Station in #Mahabubabad district. Train services have been severely affected.



⚠️ Passengers are advised to stay updated on train schedules… pic.twitter.com/lRClb5BE2X — Jacob Ross (@JacobBhoompag) October 29, 2025

The downpour driven by the cyclone has led to large-scale disruption of rail traffic, cancellation of several trains, and diversion of others.

The flooding led to the halting of multiple trains: Golconda Express, bound for Hyderabad, was stopped at Dornakal Junction as tracks were submerged, while the Krishna Express, bound for Tirupati, was halted at Mahabubabad.

Several goods trains were also stranded along the Warangal–Khammam route. The Sainagar Shirdi Express had to be halted at Kondapalli in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.

In total, SCR has so far cancelled 127 trains and diverted 14 trains due to Cyclone Montha.

List of trains cancelled

Train No. 67768 Vijayawada–Dornakal has been cancelled from service on October 29

Train No. 67766 Dornakal–Kazipet on October 29

Train No. 12748 Vikarabad–Guntur on October 29

Train No. 07001 Charlapalli–Tirupati on October 29

Train No. 07251 Charlapalli–Tiruchanur on October 29

Train No. 07002 Tirupati–Charlapalli on October 30

Train No. 07252 Tiruchanur–Charlapalli on October 30

List of trains partially cancelled

Vijayawada–Bhadrachalam (67215) between Pandillapalli and Bhadrachalam Road

Bhadrachalam–Vijayawada (67216) between Bhadrachalam Road and Pandillapalli

Sirpur Town–Bhadrachalam (17034) between Kazipet and Bhadrachalam Road

Trains diverted

Train No. 16031 MGR Chennai Central–SMVD Katra, on Oct 29 via Vijayawada, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, and Nagpur, skipping stops between Vijayawada and Nagpur.

Train No. 18189 Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express via Kazipet, Moula Ali Cabin, Kacheguda, Dhone, Gooty, Renigunta, and Melpakkam Cabin, skipping stoppages between Vijayawada and Katpadi.

Volunteers at Vijayawada division are trying to clear out fallen trees to prevent any inconvenience, while an RTC bus has been arranged for around 60 stranded passengers of the Vande Bharat Express at Khammam.

Warangal receives 200 mm of rainfall

Several areas of Warangal district recorded rainfall of over 200 mm by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, according to the Telangana development planning society data. Worst hit areas include Redlawada, Kalleda, Urus and Kapulakanaparthy.

In Hyderabad, Musheerabad, Begumpet and Secunderabad were the worst hit, receiving around 40 mm of rainfall.

An orange alert was issued for Hanamakonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal, and Yadadri–Bhongir districts, while a yellow alert was issued for 18 other districts including Khammam, Bhupalapally, and Nizamabad.

The copy has been updated with the names of trains cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted due to Cyclone Manthos