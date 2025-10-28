Cyclone ‘Montha’ nearing AP coast with 100 kmph winds, red alert in 19 districts

Amaravati: Cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 km per hour in the past six hours and lay centred over the same region by 2.30 am on Tuesday, about 310 km south to southeast of Kakinada, said the India Meteorological Department.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

It is located about 230 km south to the southeast of Machilipatnam, 370 km south of Visakhapatnam and 570 km south to southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

“Montha over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on October 28 over the same region about 230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (and) 310 km south-southeast of Kakinada,” said the Met Department in a release.

Also Read Cyclone Montha in Telangana: Officials told to protect paddy procurement

Montha means fragrant flower

Montha means a fragrant flower in the Thai language.

Continuing to move further north to northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

Red alert in 19 districts

Meanwhile, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places across the coastal districts of the southern state. It issued a red alert to 19 districts.

Likewise, an orange alert has been issued to Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued to Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, where heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places.

A red alert indicates “heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert denotes “very heavy” rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals “heavy rain” between 6 and 11 cm.

The Met Department forecast light thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph and moderate rainfall at a few places over Annamayya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts in the next three hours.

Nine flights cancelled

Meanwhile, nine flights between Chennai and various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, were cancelled in the morning due to inclement weather.