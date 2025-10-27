Cyclone Montha in Telangana: Officials told to protect paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday, October 27, directed officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps to ensure that cyclone Montha does not disrupt paddy procurement process in the state. He stressed that farmers must not suffer losses under any circumstances.

Uttam Kumar along with Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to coordinate emergency measures as Cyclone Montha threatens to bring unseasonal rains across the state. They instructed officials to use tarpaulins to protect paddy already received at procurement centres and to swiftly transport stocks to rice mills.

They also directed departments concerned to ensure adequate transport arrangements are in place. Uttam Kumar also advised officials that paddy harvesting could be temporarily halted in affected areas to prevent crop damage.

“So far, the state has procured 1,80,452 metric tonnes of paddy from 22,433 farmers, valued at ₹431.09 crore. This includes 73,628 metric tonnes of coarse grain and 1,06,824 metric tonnes of fine grain,” said a press release from the Telangana irrigation minister’s office. At the meeting, officials were also asked to work in coordination for the next 30 to 45 days in view of expected heavy unseasonal rainfall.

The Telangana government also has approved 8,342 procurement centres, of which 4,428 are currently operational. Uttam Kumar Reddy also issued a strong warning against corruption or irregularities in the procurement process. He said any complaints would invite strict action and that officials must carry out regular inspections to ensure transparency, the release added.

The state government’s performance during this time of the cyclone in the coming days, particularly in handling paddy, maize, and cotton procurement, would be closely scrutinised said Uttam Kumar. Civil Supplies commissioner Stephen Ravindra also said that he be remain available 24×7 to coordinate response efforts.