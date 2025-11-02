Cyclone Montha: Telangana CS orders collectors to submit damage reports

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao has instructed all district collectors to immediately assess the damage caused by the heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Montha and submit detailed reports to the state government by Monday.

During a video conference held on Saturday, November 1, from the Secretariat, the chief secretary reviewed the situation with district collectors.

Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar and senior officials from various departments also participated.

The chief secretary emphasised that Cyclone Montha inflicted severe losses across multiple districts.

CS asks for comprehensive details

He directed officials to compile comprehensive details of crop losses, damage to roads, water bodies, livestock, and human casualties. These reports, he said, would help the government deliver timely compensation and relief measures.

Ramakrishna Rao instructed officials to immediately undertake restoration work on damaged roads, electricity lines, and water resources.

He assured that funds would be sanctioned promptly for rebuilding Anganwadi centres and school buildings that were destroyed in the cyclone.

Furthermore, he directed collectors to identify areas that frequently experience flooding and submit proposals suggesting permanent solutions to the government for long-term mitigation measures.