Cyclone Remal: Mamata takes stock of situation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep concern over the impact of Cyclone Remal in Sundarbans and other coastal areas of the state as she took stock of the situation, an official said.

She spoke with Chief Secretary B P Gopalika to assess the extent of devastation caused by the cyclone and the measures being taken to address the aftermath.

“The CM spoke to the chief secretary over the phone and enquired about the number of lives lost and injured as a result of Cyclone Remal. She also enquired about the extent of damage, including uprooted electric poles and trees, and the progress of restoration efforts,” the official told PTI.

Two people – one in Kolkata and another in Mousuni Island in South 24 Parganas district – lost their lives in separate incidents attributed to the cyclone.

The state government has decided to provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official added.

The coastal areas of West Bengal suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour, officials said.