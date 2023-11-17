Cyrus Poonawalla suffers cardiac arrest; stable after angioplasty

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2023 9:17 pm IST
Cyrus Poonawalla
YouTube

Pune: Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of the city-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered mild cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty procedure in a hospital here, doctors said on Friday.

Poonawalla, 82, suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Dr Purvez Grant, a cardiologist from Ruby Hall Clinic said, “Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest and is recovering fast.”

MS Education Academy

Ali Daruwala, advisor of the hospital, said in a statement, “Dr Cyrus Poonawalla suffered mild cardiac arrest on November 16 and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic early morning on Friday.”

“Dr Poonawalla underwent angioplasty under the supervision of Dr Purvez Grant, Dr Makle, and Dr Abhijeet Khardekar. He is recovering fast and is in good health,” he added.

Dr Poonawalla is also the chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the vaccine maker SII.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2023 9:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button