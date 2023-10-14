CZN Burak performs Umrah with his mother, shares pics

Riyadh: Celebrity chef Ozdemir Burak, who is popularly known as CZN Burak worldwide, has performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Burak, a Turkish chef and restaurateur, gained fame for his unique cooking methods, including large-sized portions in equally large dishes, which went viral on social media. He has a massive fan following of 44.8M on Instagram.

Burak is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia and has asked his audience to pray for Palestinians stuck amid war, in which 1,900 people lost their lives so far.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, October 13, the 29-year-old chef shared pictures, dressed in ihram, alongside his mother.

“BLESSED FRIDAYS❤️❤️❤️‍ 🤲☝️PRAY FOR PALESTINE ❤️‍ 🤲HAPPY FRIDAY ALHAMDULILLAH❤️‍ 🤲☝️, ” Burak wrote.

“The closest servant is to his lord while he is prostrating so pray more. Have a blessed Friday❤️🥺☝️,” he added.

Israel-Palestinian war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,900 Palestinians have been killed, including 614 children and 276 women and 7,696 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded.