D Raja re-elected CPI general secretary for second term

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th October 2022 7:59 pm IST
General Secretary, Communist Party of India, D Raja (Photo:ANI)

Vijayawada: D Raja of Tamil Nadu has been re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party of India.

He was unanimously chosen for the post, for a second consecutive term, at the CPI’s 24th national congress that concluded here on Tuesday.

The congress also elected a 11-member national secretariat that included D Raja, K Narayana, Atul Kumar Anjan, Amarjeet Kaur, Kanam Rajendran, B K Kango, Binoy Viswam, Pallab Sengupta, Azeez Pasha, Rama Krushna Panda and Nagendranath Ojha.

The party also elected a 30-member National Executive and a 99-member National Council. One post each in the National Executive and the National Council were not filled.

