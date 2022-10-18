D Raja re-elected CPI general secretary for second term

Vijayawada: D Raja of Tamil Nadu has been re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party of India.

He was unanimously chosen for the post, for a second consecutive term, at the CPI’s 24th national congress that concluded here on Tuesday.

The congress also elected a 11-member national secretariat that included D Raja, K Narayana, Atul Kumar Anjan, Amarjeet Kaur, Kanam Rajendran, B K Kango, Binoy Viswam, Pallab Sengupta, Azeez Pasha, Rama Krushna Panda and Nagendranath Ojha.

The party also elected a 30-member National Executive and a 99-member National Council. One post each in the National Executive and the National Council were not filled.