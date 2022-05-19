Da Vinci Xi surgical robot perform kidney surgery in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: A group of surgeons and Da Vinci Xi surgical robot in Dubai have performed a surgery on a Emirati patient who was suffering from a blockage in the upper part of the ureter, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The surgery was performed on a 22-year-old Emirati patient who developed enlarged kidneys as a result of the complaint and its complications.

Robot performs surgery at the Dubai Hospital. Photo: WAM

Dr Maryam Al Raisi, CEO of Dubai hospital, said, “The robot is known as one of the most sophisticated laparoscopic surgical technologies available and will significantly help enhance comprehensive general surgery and laparoscopic surgery services provided by the hospital.”

The specialised medical team that used the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot at Dubai Hospital, was headed by Dr Yasser Ahmad Al Saeedi, consultant, Robotic Surgeon and head of the Urology Department.

Dr Yasser Ahmad Al Saeedi, and his team carried out a two-hour surgery during which the obstructed part of the ureter was removed and the ureter was reconnected to the renal pelvis.

The Dubai hospital said, the operation was a success and the patient will be discharged within a few days.

About Da Vinci Xi

The Da Vinci Xi surgical system is a robotic technology that allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures. Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot allows a three-dimensional view and magnification of up to 10 times and offers “extreme accuracy”. It has four arms – one for imaging and three for surgery.

Dr Al Saeedi— first Emirati surgeon to specialise in robotic surgery, said the robot can be used for complex kidney, prostate, ureter and pelvic surgeries.