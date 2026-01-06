DAAME hosts alumni get-together in Jeddah

The Deccan Alumni Association of the Middle East (DAAME) organised its second alumni get-together in Jeddah on January 2, 2026, bringing together former students of Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS), Hyderabad, along with their families.

The event was organised by the DAAME Core Team led by Dr Syed Obaidullah Junaid (DCMS 1986), President, DAAME, supported by Dr Noorullah (1996), Vice President; Dr Syed Zubair (1994), General Secretary; Dr Omer Bin Mahfooz (1993); Dr Fahad Mirza (2001); and Dr Mirza Muqeemuddin Baig (1993).

The planning and execution of the event were led by Dr Omer Bin Mahfooz, with coordination support from Dr Syed Zubair and Dr Fahad Mirza. The gathering began with an informal meet-and-greet over traditional Saudi hospitality, fostering reconnections among alumni after many years.

Around 50 alumni and family members attended the event, including international alumni from the USA and Oman. Participants also traveled from various regions across Saudi Arabia to be part of the gathering.

The formal program commenced at 9:00 PM with Qur’an recitation and translation, followed by a self-introduction session. Dr. Syed Zubair presented an overview of DAAME’s mission and activities, highlighting its charitable initiatives, academic webinars, COVID-19 educational programs, virtual clinics, and support for charitable clinics in Hyderabad.

Key initiatives highlighted included the MBBS Scholarship Program, now in its fifth year and benefiting over 500 students in Telangana, NEET counseling awareness programs conducted across Saudi Arabia, and the upcoming postgraduate scholarship program currently under planning.

In his presidential address, Dr Junaid emphasised alumni engagement, academic collaboration, and active participation in DAAME initiatives. Dr Moizuddin (DCMS 1988), former President of DAANA, spoke on the importance of global alumni networking and shared insights into DAANA’s academic and charitable contributions.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Ehtheshamuddin Arshad. Traditional Saudi-style gifts and a dinner featuring authentic local cuisine were enjoyed by all attendees.

Encouraged by the success of the event, DAAME plans to organize a larger Global alumni reunion 2027 in Jeddah.