Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

I took all the courage I had and stepped out to watch Meghna Gulzar’s latest film Daayra today. Several scenes, from the brutal crime to the police encounter brought back memories of the horrifying 2019 Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case that shook the city and the entire country.

Daayra is not a direct retelling of that incident. Meghna Gulzar has clarified that the film is not based on any particular real-life case, but draws from multiple incidents that have taken place across India. Yet, the similarities are difficult to ignore, especially for viewers familiar with the Hyderabad case. The film also carries echoes of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, popularly known as the Nirbhaya case.

What makes Daayra disturbing is that it doesn’t simply focus on the crime. It asks what happens when the people responsible for enforcing the law decide that the law itself is not enough.

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra film’s latest promo spark speculations again (Instagram)

What is Daayra about?

The film opens with people celebrating DCP Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and his team after they kill four men accused of gang-raping and murdering 24-year-old Ragini Poojari. Her charred remains are discovered near a highway in Delhi.

For an angry public, the encounter looks like instant justice. The police officers are celebrated as heroes and Raman becomes a symbol of swift punishment.

But the story soon takes a darker turn.

Questions emerge over whether the encounter was genuine or staged. The Human Rights Commission files PILs and an SIT is formed to investigate what really happened. DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is assigned to lead the probe.

Ajooni and Raman represent two opposing ideas of justice.

Ajooni believes that the police must work within the law, however slow the judicial process may be. Raman believes that when the system repeatedly fails victims, waiting for justice can itself become an injustice.

Their difference is summed up in one exchange. Ajooni says, “Law ka ek daayra hai, jismein main kaam karti hoon.” Raman simply replies, “Aur main nahin.” That is the heart of Daayra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is restrained

Kareena Kapoor Khan is well cast as Ajooni. She plays the character as calm, professional and focused on evidence rather than emotions.

Her character also has an interesting backstory. Her father, played by Kanwaljit Singh, is a retired judge who was shot on court premises. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t explore this aspect deeply enough. It could have added another layer to Ajooni’s relationship with the judiciary and her faith in the legal system.

Kareena is effective, but there are moments when the film doesn’t seem entirely sure how to position her as its star or as an integral part of the investigation.

Prithviraj is the standout

Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers one of the strongest performances in the film as DCP Raman Kumar.

He gives Raman authority without turning him into a stereotypical ruthless policeman. He is controlled, disciplined and methodical, but underneath that composure is a deep anger towards a system he believes repeatedly fails victims.

His interaction with Ragini’s mother becomes an important turning point. Her helplessness and fear that justice could take years affect him deeply.

What works particularly well is that the film doesn’t present Raman simply as a hero. It allows the audience to understand why his position can feel emotionally convincing while simultaneously questioning whether his actions can ever be justified outside the law. Prithviraj handles this contradiction with restraint.

Kshitee Jog leaves an impact

Kshitee Jog, as Ragini’s mother, delivers another memorable performance. She gets limited screen time but makes every moment count. Her grief, anger and helplessness never feel exaggerated. Her attempts to get an FIR registered and her frustration at being sent from one police station to another provide some of the film’s most emotional moments.

Jitendra Joshi, Trupti Khamkar, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi and Biswapati Sarkar also contribute effectively to the film’s ensemble.

Where the film falls short

The biggest problem with Daayra is that its premise is more powerful than its execution.

The conflict between Ajooni and Raman is fascinating, but the screenplay sometimes states its ideas rather than exploring them deeply. The investigation also loses momentum in places, making the film less taut than expected.

The much-awaited confrontation between Ajooni and Raman is another missed opportunity. Considering how much the film builds around their opposing philosophies, their encounter feels too brief and doesn’t provide the dramatic payoff one expects.

The climax, therefore, may leave some viewers wanting more.

Verdict

Daayra may not be a perfect crime thriller, but it succeeds in doing something important.

For me, especially as someone from Hyderabad, watching the film was an emotionally difficult experience. The crime scenes and encounter sequences repeatedly brought back memories of the city’s 2019 tragedy.

It could have been tighter and more deeply explored, but the discomfort it creates is difficult to shake off even after leaving the theatre.