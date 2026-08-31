Daayra trailer out: Kareena Kapoor locks horns with Prithviraj

Mumbai: The makers of “Daayra” unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Monday, offering a glimpse into the intense courtroom drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The trailer sets the stage for a gripping clash as the two lead characters find themselves on opposite sides of justice. The trailer also introduces the film’s ensemble cast, featuring impactful performances by Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Trupti Khamkar. Along with Kareena and Prithviraj, the actors add emotional depth to a story driven by opposing viewpoints, challenging choices, and the consequences that follow.

In a statement, Kareena said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure.”

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“He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you’re surrounded by make the experience that much richer.”

Prithviraj added, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation.”

“What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed, and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience, and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human.”

Director Meghna Gulzar mentioned, “Daayra doesn’t sit comfortably in black and white. It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling – where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds.”

“The main protagonists of Daayra are brought to life with towering performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. I’m grateful that I got this dynamic combination of actors, along with an exceptional ensemble cast, to explore the delicate lines of law and justice that traverse the story of Daayra. I am very excited to share this world of grey with the audience and welcome them into it!”

Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures, said, “At Junglee Pictures, we have always gravitated towards stories that come from the world around us, particularly those inspired by true events or real experiences. Daayra has been a story we have developed closely with our writers and Meghna, and it is a film that feels deeply relevant to the times we live in, while approaching its subject with the sensitivity it deserves.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, CMD, Pen Studios, stated, “Cinema can entertain, but it can also ask the right questions. Daayra belongs to the latter, and that is what makes this story particularly special to us. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker who has consistently created cinema that makes you think, and her ability to tell a story with depth, sensitivity and restraint is truly remarkable.”

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), “Daayra” is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Inspired by true events, “Daayra” follows the aftermath of a crime that sparks widespread outrage across the country. The incident sets off a series of events and two investigations. The film will hit theatres on 18th September 2026.