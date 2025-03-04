Dahi Bade to Chana Dal: Sneak peek into Hyderabadi iftar dastar

As the sun sets over Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan, families gather around the famous dastar, a traditional red cloth spread out for iftar. In Hyderabad iftar is more than just a meal that breaks the fast, it is a vibrant celebration of flavours, traditions and togetherness. While the iconic haleem takes centre stage on the dastar, there are many other crispy snacks and cooling drinks that make up the essence of Ramzan.

In this write-up, Siasat.com explores what makes a Hyderabadi iftar truly special. So read on to go on a delicious journey.

Fruits and dates are an essential part of any Hyderabadi iftar, offering a refreshing and naturally sweet way to break your fast. It is used as a quick and healthy energy boost before the actual snacks are relished. A typical fruit platter includes watermelon, bananas, apples, papaya and oranges.

Dahi Bade

There is a very popular saying in Hyderabad that goes like this- ‘Ramzan main kaun bade? Dahi Bade.’ Made with either maash daal or besan and soaked in seasoned yoghurt, Dahi Bade is a must on any typical Hyderabadi iftar dastar. The highlight of this dish is the dried red chilli that is pierced into the bade.

Chana Dal

Often paired with Dahi Bade, chana dal is an iftar staple that is rarely eaten out of Ramzan. Seasoned with black pepper and lemon juice, it is the best way to end the long fast.

Mirchi Bhajiya

Fried snacks are the holy grail of a Hyderabadi iftar and mirchi bhajiya is something that cannot be missed at all. This spicy snack features large green chillis stuffed with a tangy filling of tamarind, dipped i gram flour and deep fried until crisp.

Anda Bhonda

Anda Bhonda is another snack that is loved by everyone. The preparation is quite easy too, consisting of hard-boiled egg that is dipped in a seasoned gram flour batter and deep fried until golden.

Aloo ka Bhajiya

These are thinly sliced potatoes dipped in a spiced besan batter and deep-fried to create crispy fritters. While this is popularly enjoyed in Ramzan, it also makes a great tea-time snack in regulary months.

Rooh Afza

No iftar can end with a refreshing drink and for many Hyderabadis, rooh afza is the answer to their thirst after a long day of fasting. It is diluted with water or added to milk or yoghurt to create a delicious lassi of sorts.

Haleem

Saving the best for the last, Haleem is the star of any Hyderabadi iftar dastar. While it is not typically prepared at home, there are several eateries across the city that are offering lip-smacking haleem for iftar.

