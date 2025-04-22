Daifuku inaugurates Rs 227 cr worth facility in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese automation giant Daifuku Co Ltd, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and innovation facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 227 crore (approximately Rs 2.27 billion).

This new facility aims to meet the rising demand for automation and intralogistics solutions across diverse sectors such as e-commerce, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical, and FMCG.

India is one of Daifuku’s most strategic global markets: CEO

Hiroshi Geshiro, CEO of Daifuku Co Ltd, emphasised that India is one of the company’s most strategic global markets.

He highlighted that the Hyderabad facility aligns perfectly with the Make in India initiative and reflects Daifuku’s commitment to fostering automation, innovation, and resilience within India’s logistics ecosystem.

Srinivas Garimella, Chairman of Daifuku Intralogistics India, described the investment as more than just infrastructure development.

He stated that the facility blends cutting-edge technology, local expertise, and sustainability to redefine the future of intralogistics in India.

Asim Behera, CEO of Daifuku Intralogistics India, noted that the facility will initially generate over 100 skilled jobs in engineering, automation, and production.

He underscored the company’s focus on investing in both technology and human capital, aiming to build capabilities, nurture talent, and contribute to India’s broader economic progress.

Collaboration with technical institutes

The company also plans to collaborate with Indian technical institutes to advance research and development and promote sustainable automation practices.

The Hyderabad facility is expected to serve as a regional hub for Daifuku’s operations and strengthen Indo-Japanese industrial collaboration through technology transfer, local R&D, and green automation initiatives.