Daily deaths in Gaza surpass other wars in 21st century: Oxfam

The daily death toll of Palestinians in the Israeli war on Gaza surpasses any other major war in the 21st century, according to an Oxfam report.

In a statement, on Thursday, January 11, the humanitarian organisation said Israel’s military is causing an average of 250 Palestinian deaths daily, a higher rate than in recent conflicts like Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yemen.

Oxfam highlighted the significant threat to Palestinian lives beyond direct casualties, including hunger and disease.

“The onset of cold and wet weather is making the situation even more critical, with a shortage of blankets, no fuel for heating devices and no hot water,” Oxfam said.

Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East director said, “The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking. For 100 days the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe and the entire population is at risk of famine.”

“It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold, while continuously blocking calls for a ceasefire,” she added.

Israel’s ongoing conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 23,500 individuals thus far.

The war has resulted in attacks on hospitals, ambulances, residential buildings, and places of worship, while Israel has intensified its years-long siege of Gaza.

“Israel’s total blockade of the Gaza Strip is restricting life-saving aid, including food, medical supplies, and water and sanitation facilities,” Abi Khalil said.

“On top of the already horrific death toll, many more people could die from hunger, preventable diseases, diarrhoea and cold. The situation is particularly worrying for children, pregnant women and those with existing medical conditions.

“The only way to stop the bloodshed and prevent many more lives being lost is for an immediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released and for crucial aid supplies to be allowed in.”