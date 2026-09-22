Daily wager ends life in Telangana’s Khammam district

According to reports, relatives alleged that differences with his wife drove Veerababu to take the extreme step.

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Dead body with a tag attached, lying on a surface in a crime scene or medical setting.
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Hyderabad: A 36-year-old daily wage worker died by suicide in Telangana’s Khammam district on Tuesday, September 22.

The deceased was identified as Gosula Veerababu, who lived by himself.

According to reports, relatives alleged that differences with his wife drove Veerababu to take the extreme step. Veerababu married Vimala 13 years ago. The couple later separated, and Vimala moved to her parental home. Relatives alleged she had sent him a divorce notice seeking maintenance that he could not afford.

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According to police, the neighbours alerted them. They found Veerababu dead and shifted the body to the government hospital at Palair for autopsy.

Police said he had not left any note behind. Nelakondapally police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNSS and initiated an investigation.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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