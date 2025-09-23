Daily wagers perform Bathukamma, protest over unpaid dues in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of daily wage workers in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district performed the Bathukamma dance on Tuesday, September 23, while protesting against unpaid dues.

A video of women dancing and singing songs has been shared on social media. The daily wage workers displayed a poster containing their demands. The women also demanded that their appointment be made permanent.

On September 18, a group of women in Adilabad district performed the Bathukamma dance while demanding that the Telangana government fulfil its six guarantees.

Speaking to the media, Mukharaki village sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi said, “Today we played Batukkama songs and danced on the streets. This was our protest against the Congress government and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.”

The woman further said that the Congress party promised to implement six guarantees during the elections. “However, not even one guarantee has been implemented yet. It is almost 2 years since the Congress came to power, and we are yet to receive the Rs 2,500 monthly stipend that was promised,” the sarpanch added.

In a video shared on social media, several people are seen holding placards that display the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the Telangana Assembly elections.